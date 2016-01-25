Broncos safety T.J. Ward: 'Keep us as the underdog'

"I don't think I heard one telecast that had us winning, and as good as defense we've been playing all year that was the focal point-that Tom Brady was going to shred us apart," Ward continued. "We took total disrespect to that. Total disrespect. Besides the big plays at the end of the game, I think he had about 150 yards passing, got sacked five times, threw a pick and we dogged him. We dominated him. They're a great team, but we just don't like being disrespected. Nobody likes being disrespected. That's how we felt. We felt disrespected by the entire sports broadcast, everybody. We played like that today."