Broncos S Carter out with neck injury

Published: Jan 14, 2012 at 04:15 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have lost two safeties to injury after beginning their divisional playoff game against the New England Patriots without starting safety Brian Dawkins.

Dawkins missed Saturday night's game with a neck injury. Rookie Quinton Carter, the other starter, didn't return after hurting his neck in the first half, and David Bruton left the game with a concussion in the third. Defensive tackle Brodrick Bunkley also left in the third quarter, with a concussion, and his return was questionable.

Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who had led the team with 61 yards rushing in the game, left in the fourth quarter with a head injury. His return also was questionable.

Carter, a rookie from Oklahoma, intercepted a pass by Tom Brady on New England's third series and returned it 17 yards to the Patriots 24-yard line with two minutes left in the first quarter. Four plays later, Willis McGahee scored on a 5-yard run that cut the Patriots lead to 14-7.

But the beat-up Denver defense couldn't stop Brady, who tied an NFL postseason record with six touchdown passes as the Patriots led 42-10 after three quarters.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

