Broncos running back Henry has MRI on knee and ankle,

Published: Oct 01, 2007 at 03:58 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos running back Travis Henry had an MRI exam on his right knee and right ankle Monday after being injured at Indianapolis.

Henry's status and that of other injured players won't be known until later this week.

Henry ran for 121 yards in the Broncos' 38-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday before leaving the game cringing after an unspecified injury. He returned for limited action in the fourth quarter and finished with 131 yards.

Defensive end John Engelberger also had an MRI, coach Mike Shanahan said.

Shanahan didn't comment on either player's availability for Sunday's game against the San Diego Chargers.

Wide receiver Javon Walker (knee), running back Mike Bell (concussion) and defensive backs John Lynch (groin) and Hamza Abdullah (hip) were inactive against the Colts. Shanahan said he would know more about the players' availability on Wednesday.

