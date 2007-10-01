Broncos running back Henry has MRI on knee and ankle,

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos running back Travis Henry had an MRI exam on his right knee and right ankle Monday after being injured at Indianapolis.
Henry's status and that of other injured players won't be known until later this week.
Shanahan didn't comment on either player's availability for Sunday's game against the San Diego Chargers.
Wide receiver Javon Walker (knee), running back Mike Bell (concussion) and defensive backs John Lynch (groin) and Hamza Abdullah (hip) were inactive against the Colts. Shanahan said he would know more about the players' availability on Wednesday.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press