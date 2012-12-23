Broncos rout Browns for 10th consecutive win

DENVER -- The Denver Broncos won their 10th consecutive game Sunday, as Peyton Manning threw three touchdown passes for the 72nd time of his career in a 34-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
The Broncos (12-3) pulled into a tie for first place in the AFC with the Houston Texans, who fell 23-6 to the Minnesota Vikings.
Manning finished with 339 yards on 30-of-43 passing. Von Miller was in on two sacks for the Broncos, the second of which knocked Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden out of the game with a right shoulder injury.
If Denver defeats Kansas City at home next week and Houston loses at Indianapolis, the Broncos would be the AFC's top seed.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press