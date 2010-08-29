Broncos rookie Tebow faces a long, tough road to success

"I think it's very important for Josh to make sure that he kind of suppresses maybe some of the expectation that people are having. (Tebow) was taken with the very high expectations as a No. 1. I don't know if he's ready to make that transition that the No. 1 pick, a lot of times, is expected to make. He's going to take some time to develop. It's going to take some time getting acclimated to the speed, not just the position and some of the mechanical changes he may be going through. I think, if Josh can suppress the expectation, then that's going to be a big part of how successful (Tebow) can become."