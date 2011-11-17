Broncos ride Tebow to stunning victory over Jets

DENVER -- Tim Tebow's 20-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds left capped a 95-yard drive and sent the Denver Broncos to a 17-13 victory over the stunned New York Jets on Thursday night.
Tebow saw the blitz and outflanked safety Eric Smith around the left edge, then cut back and bulled his way past other Jets into the end zone.
The Jets (5-5) lost their second heart-breaker in four days. Mark Sanchez's desperation pass toward the end zone was batted down as time expired.
New York safety Jim Leonhard could have throttled Denver's winning drive on the first play when he wrapped up Eddie Royal in the end zone on a throw to the right flat, but Royal wiggled free.
