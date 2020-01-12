Around the NFL

Broncos replace OC Rich Scangarello with Pat Shurmur

Published: Jan 12, 2020 at 10:10 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Drew Lock will have a new play-caller next season.

The Denver Broncos fired offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello after one season on Sunday and are expected to replace him with former New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

"After a lot of consideration and discussion after the season, I determined that a change at offensive coordinator ultimately would be best for our team," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said in a statement announcing Scangarello's firing. "We need to do everything we can to get better -- in all areas -- as we start working toward next year.

"Rich is a bright coach with a great future ahead of him. I appreciate all of his hard work and thank him for his contributions to the Broncos."

Scangarello, 47, joined Fangio's staff in 2019 after two seasons as San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach under Kyle Shanahan.

Denver started slow under the first-year OC, riding free-agent acquisition Joe Flacco to a 0-4 record. The Broncos placed Flacco on injured reserve following Week 8 with a neck injury and turned to Brandon Allen for three starts before finally handing the reins to the second-round rookie Lock.

With Lock under center for their last five games, the Broncos enjoyed some of their most impressive offensive games of the season and won four of their final five contests. But it was not enough to save Scang's job.

In all, the Broncos averaged 298.6 yards per games (28th), 5.0 yards per play (26th), 17.6 points per game (28th) and 17.4 first downs per game (29th), ranking near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories.

Shurmur, a two-time head coach and veteran offensive coordinator, will be tasked with turning those stats around. Shurmur's Giants fared mildly better than Denver in most offensive categories -- 338.5 YPG, 5.4 YPP, 21.3 PPG -- playing most of their games with a rookie quarterback, as well, in Daniel Jones.

When the 2020 season kicks off, the Broncos will have their fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons. The only constant in Denver is change. With the veteran Shurmur calling shots in place of the first-timer Scangarello, the Broncos are hoping this change is for the better.

