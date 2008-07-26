Broncos release veteran long-snapper Lonie Paxton

NOTES: Fox had no update on RB Lance Ball (ribs) or CB Omar Bolden (sprained left knee). ... Fox said he was pleased with RB Knowshon Moreno's performance Sunday against San Francisco: "I think Knowshon's made steady progress in each one of his games. Coming off of an ACL (injury), particularly as a running back, it takes a little bit of time to get back in the groove of things and I think he's done a super job." ... The Broncos have plenty of film on veteran free agent acquisitions S Jim Leonhard and LB Keith Brooking, so there's no guarantee they'll play in the preseason finale Thursday night at Arizona, which would mark their Denver debuts.