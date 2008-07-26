Broncos release veteran long-snapper Lonie Paxton

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos released veteran long snapper Lonie Paxton on Monday in their first round of roster cuts.
Former coach Josh McDaniels brought Paxton with him to Denver from New England in 2009, signing him to a five-year, $5.53 million deal that called for him to make $875,000 this season and $885,000 next year.
The 13-year pro was supplanted by rookie Aaron Brewer, a 6-foot-5 undrafted free agent who posted 15 special teams tackles last year at San Diego State.
"He's an exceptional athlete," coach John Fox said. "A lot of times with a snapper one of the things you look at is the protection element. It's like a center on the offensive line. He picked that up very, very quickly. He's very athletic, so he's a really good cover guy for a center. A lot of times people on a punt return don't count that guy. So, we just felt great about his upside and his performance in the preseason games."
The Broncos (No. 10 in the AP Pro32) also waived wide receivers Mark Dell and Cameron Kenney, tight end Anthony Miller, running back Xavier Omon, fullback Austin Sylvester, tackle Mike Remmers, guard Austin Wuebbels, linebacker Eliot Coffey, defensive end Cyril Obiozor, safety Anthony Perkins and cornerback Ramzee Robinson.
NOTES: Fox had no update on RB Lance Ball (ribs) or CB Omar Bolden (sprained left knee). ... Fox said he was pleased with RB Knowshon Moreno's performance Sunday against San Francisco: "I think Knowshon's made steady progress in each one of his games. Coming off of an ACL (injury), particularly as a running back, it takes a little bit of time to get back in the groove of things and I think he's done a super job." ... The Broncos have plenty of film on veteran free agent acquisitions S Jim Leonhard and LB Keith Brooking, so there's no guarantee they'll play in the preseason finale Thursday night at Arizona, which would mark their Denver debuts.
Follow AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton
Online: http://bigstory.ap.org/NFL-Pro32 and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL