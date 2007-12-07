Broncos receivers Stokely, Walker expected to play against Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Brandon Stokley and Javon Walker practiced with the Denver Broncos on Friday, and both receivers are expected to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
"Both should be able to go if there's no setback," Broncos coach Mike Shanahan said. "We'll just have to wait and see how they are tomorrow."
Stokley and Walker missed most of practice this week with knee injuries and are listed as questionable on the injury report. Walker practiced Thursday, but Stokley held out until Friday.
"Yeah, I felt pretty good," said Stokley, who is second on the team with 39 catches for 614 yards. "Hopefully, it won't get real sore tomorrow and I'll continue to get better."
Walker was injured after Denver's loss to Indianapolis on Sept. 30 and missed seven games after surgery. He returned to the lineup against Chicago in Week 12 but didn't catch a pass. Against Oakland last week, he had one catch for seven yards.
Stokley stepped into the starting lineup after Walker's injury and has been one of quarterback Jay Cutler's favorite targets. He had three catches for 102 yards against the Raiders.
Also, running back Andre Hall said he's ready to take on kick-return duties after an ankle injury held him out of Denver's 34-20 loss to Oakland in Week 13.
"I'm little beat up, but I'm OK," Hall said.
