Broncos ready to go against Jaguars

Published: Sep 09, 2010 at 12:24 PM

The storyline
Tim Tebow gets unveiled in the season-opener, with the rookie likely to get some Wildcat/short-yardage looks. Two coaches who could find themselves on the hot seat get their chance to make a good impression to start 2010.

Why you should watch
Tebow's hometown team passed on him -- perhaps sagely -- but some fans might be ready to tell them otherwise. Denver managed to provide one of the classic finishes of last season in its opener. Maybe the Broncos can do it again.

Did you know?
Denver's Knowshon Moreno led all 2009 rookies with 947 rushing yards. ... Broncos CB Champ Bailey leads all NFL players with 46 interceptions since 1999. ... Jacksonville QB David Garrard has won both of his starts against Denver. ... Jaguars CB Rashean Mathis is first in franchise history with 28 interceptions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones feels 'very good' about where Dak Prescott (calf) is coming off Cowboys' bye week

Dak Prescott's calf injury has some worried about the Cowboys QB's immediate future. Jerry Jones, however, believes there is little to be concerned about in regard's to Prescott's health.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge on NFL trade deadline: 'I always think long-term'

How will the 2-5 New York Giants approach next week's trade deadline? Head coach Joe Judge explained his philosophy to reporters Monday.
news

Jameis Winston on Alvin Kamara's big night vs. Seahawks: 'One of most dominant players in this league'

Alvin Kamara was the Saints' entire offense Monday night in Seattle. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston wasn't shy in discussing the running back's value to New Orleans.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: NFC teams claim five of the top six slots

In Dan Hanzus' updated NFL Power Rankings, a striking theme emerges up top: NFC domination. Meanwhile, the back-to-back AFC champion Chiefs take another tumble down the board.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW