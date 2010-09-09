Broncos ready to go against Jaguars

The storyline
Tim Tebow gets unveiled in the season-opener, with the rookie likely to get some Wildcat/short-yardage looks. Two coaches who could find themselves on the hot seat get their chance to make a good impression to start 2010.
Why you should watch
Tebow's hometown team passed on him -- perhaps sagely -- but some fans might be ready to tell them otherwise. Denver managed to provide one of the classic finishes of last season in its opener. Maybe the Broncos can do it again.
Did you know?
Denver's Knowshon Moreno led all 2009 rookies with 947 rushing yards. ... Broncos CB Champ Bailey leads all NFL players with 46 interceptions since 1999. ... Jacksonville QB David Garrard has won both of his starts against Denver. ... Jaguars CB Rashean Mathis is first in franchise history with 28 interceptions.