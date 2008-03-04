Broncos re-sign DE Engelberger, TE Jackson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos re-signed veteran defensive end John Engelberger, who led the team's linemen in tackles last season.
Engelberger, entering his ninth season in the NFL and fourth in Denver, started 15 games last year and made 59 tackles and a sack, despite a right shoulder injury early in the season.
Denver also re-signed reserve tight end Nate Jackson, who played in five games last season. He caught the first touchdown of his five-year career before going on injured reserve on Oct. 9 with a torn groin muscle.
