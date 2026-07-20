Broncos RB RJ Harvey watching film of CMC, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker to improve in Year 2

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey had a few flashes of big-play ability during his rookie season, but lacked the consistency of an every-down back.
Entering Year 2, Harvey said he's watching more film on top backs to advance his game.
"Just watching more film, watching other guys around the league, watching their film. Watching a lot of film of Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker, Jahmyr Gibbs, guys like that. Just trying to see things that they do on film, trying to help better my game," Harvey said, via Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan in Denver. "In Year 2 in the system, I feel way more comfortable, and it's only going to get better from where I left off at."
Harvey got off to a slow start in his rookie campaign, with J.K. Dobbins taking the bulk of the reps. Through the first 10 games of the season, Harvey took five or fewer carries seven times. Following Dobbins' season-ending injury, the rookie took on a bigger role and created some big plays, but was mostly inconsistent, averaging 3.4 yards per attempt in the Broncos' final seven regular-season games and 3.0 YPC in two postseason tilts.
Denver's re-signing of Dobbins and drafting of Jonah Coleman in the fourth round highlighted the Broncos' desire to continue with a committee approach. Harvey could play a greater role as a pass catcher in a Joker-type position in Sean Payton's offense. Watching film on dual threats like CMC, Gibbs and Super Bowl MVP Walker could help the second-year pro carve out a bigger role if he can translate that film into production.