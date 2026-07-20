Broncos RB RJ Harvey watching film of CMC, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker to improve in Year 2

"Just watching more film, watching other guys around the league, watching their film. Watching a lot of film of Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker, Jahmyr Gibbs, guys like that. Just trying to see things that they do on film, trying to help better my game," Harvey said, via Andrew Mason of 104.3 The Fan in Denver. "In Year 2 in the system, I feel way more comfortable, and it's only going to get better from where I left off at."