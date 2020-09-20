Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay out at least two weeks with toe sprain

Denver could be without its hometown hero for at least a quarter of the 2020 season.

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was diagnosed with a toe sprain following a second opinion and will miss two to four weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Lindsay had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Initially thought to be turf toe, Lindsay's toe sprain will sideline him for at least 2.5 of Denver's first three contests. The third-year running back rushed seven times for 24 yards and caught one pass for 11 yards on 19 snaps in the Broncos' season-opening loss to Tennessee on Monday night. Lindsay didn't log a single second-half snap, ceding touches to Melvin Gordon.

Gordon should be Denver's bell cow, er, horse for at least the next two weeks. The former Chargers back carried the load when on the field in Los Angeles, averaging 19.1 touches and 91.2 total yards per game in 67 contests with the Bolts. In his Denver debut on Monday, Gordon logged 18 touches for 86 yards and a score.

Also spelling Lindsay during his absence will be Royce Freeman and practice squad backs LeVante Bellamy and Jeremy Cox.