Broncos RB Moreno to miss practice with hamstring injury

Published: Oct 07, 2010 at 07:08 AM

Denver Broncos starting running back Knowshon Moreno, who practiced Wednesday for the first time since injuring his hamstring Sept. 23, will sit out practice Thursday, coach Josh McDaniels told reporters.

"I think we're trying to make sure we make a smart decision on when he's ready, when he's not," McDaniels told The Denver Post. "Unfortunately, we can't have him out there every day at this point until he's totally healthy."

If Moreno sits out Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, it will be the third consecutive game he has missed this season.

Broncos running backs Correll Buckhalter and Laurence Maroney are expected to split carries against the Ravens' stingy run defense if Moreno doesn't play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 14

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Move The Sticks: Reaction to Patriots vs. Bills Game, Breaking Down the CFP and Mario Cristobal to Miami

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

WR Kenny Stills waived by Saints five days after key drop

Less than a week removed from a dropped pass that resulted in an interception, wide receiver ﻿Kenny Stills﻿ won't get a chance to atone for it in New Orleans as he was waived by the club Tuesday. 
news

2022 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Who intends to enter?

Which underclassmen plan to enter the 2022 NFL Draft? Have a look at the prospects who have made their intentions known.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW