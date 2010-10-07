Broncos RB Moreno to miss practice with hamstring injury

Denver Broncos starting running back Knowshon Moreno, who practiced Wednesday for the first time since injuring his hamstring Sept. 23, will sit out practice Thursday, coach Josh McDaniels told reporters.
"I think we're trying to make sure we make a smart decision on when he's ready, when he's not," McDaniels told The Denver Post. "Unfortunately, we can't have him out there every day at this point until he's totally healthy."
If Moreno sits out Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, it will be the third consecutive game he has missed this season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.