Broncos RB Moreno faces DUI charge

DENVER (AP) - Denver police say Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno faces charges of drunken driving and careless driving after getting pulled over in south Denver.
Denver police Lt. Matthew Murray says Moreno was pulled over on southbound Interstate 25 around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 1 after driving 70 mph in a construction zone where the speed limit was 45 mph.
Murray says Moreno submitted to a blood test after an officer smelled what seemed to be alcohol, but results weren't available yet Monday.
The Broncos issued a written statement saying: "We take the incident involving Knowshon Moreno very seriously and are thoroughly reviewing this matter. Our organization will continue to gather information and closely monitor this issue while the legal process runs its course."