Broncos RB Moreno expected to shake injury, play next week

Published: Oct 10, 2010 at 03:18 AM

The Denver Broncos don't have running back Knowshon Moreno for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but they fully expect him to play next week, a team source said.

There was a sense that Moreno would play this week, but he ultimately was ruled out because of a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Week 2. Moreno has 111 yards on 39 carries in two games this season.

The Broncos, who are averaging an NFL-worst 55 rushing yards per game this season, will host the New York Jets in Week 6.

Without Moreno in the backfield, the Broncos have struggled to run the ball. Correll Buckhalter has 49 yards on 27 carries, and Laurence Maroney, acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots, has managed just 29 yards on 23 carries in two starts for Denver.

