Broncos RB McGahee, LT Clady join AFC's Pro Bowl roster

Published: Jan 17, 2012 at 09:00 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee and left tackle Ryan Clady have been added to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster.

McGahee replaces injured Houston Texans running back Arian Foster, and Clady replaces injured Miami Dolphins left tackle Jake Long.

McGahee rushed for 1,199 yards, becoming the second running back in NFL history to top 1,000 yards for three teams, and he helped the Broncos set a franchise record with 2,532 rushing yards. He also was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2007.

This also is Clady's second Pro Bowl selection. Despite a spate of holding calls this season, Clady became just the third tackle in league history to start every game and make at least two Pro Bowls in his first four NFL campaigns.

Clady and McGahee will join defensive teammates Champ Bailey, Elvis Dumervil and Von Miller in the Jan. 29 all-star game in Honolulu.

Notes: In a series of front-office moves Tuesday, the Broncos chose not to renew the contract of longtime strength and conditioning coach Rich Tuten. They also promoted Matt Russell to director of player personnel and made Brian Stark their West Coast scout. Russell, 38, spent the last three seasons as the club's college scouting director. Stark, 38, served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Yale University for the last three seasons.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Sirianni: Eagles 'pissed' but 'not hitting panic button' after back-to-back losses

The Philadelphia Eagles have gone from 10-1 to 10-3 following back-to-back blowout losses to the 49ers and Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, however, told reporters that the team is "not hitting the panic button"
news

Week 15 NFL picks: Raiders unanimous winners over Chargers on Thursday; Cowboys or Bills on Sunday?

Who wins tonight's AFC West bout between the Chargers and Raiders? Can the Bills end the Cowboys' five-game win streak on Sunday? And who will prevail in a fascinating showdown between the Ravens and Jaguars? Check out all of the Week 15 game picks!
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford credits teammates for stellar season as L.A. makes playoff push

The Los Angeles Rams are in the playoff mix, and the red-hot play of Matthew Stafford is a key reason why. True to form, however, Stafford credited his teammates for his stellar 2023 season.