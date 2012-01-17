Broncos RB McGahee, LT Clady join AFC's Pro Bowl roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee and left tackle Ryan Clady have been added to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster.
McGahee replaces injured Houston Texans running back Arian Foster, and Clady replaces injured Miami Dolphins left tackle Jake Long.
McGahee rushed for 1,199 yards, becoming the second running back in NFL history to top 1,000 yards for three teams, and he helped the Broncos set a franchise record with 2,532 rushing yards. He also was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2007.
Clady and McGahee will join defensive teammates Champ Bailey, Elvis Dumervil and Von Miller in the Jan. 29 all-star game in Honolulu.
Notes: In a series of front-office moves Tuesday, the Broncos chose not to renew the contract of longtime strength and conditioning coach Rich Tuten. They also promoted Matt Russell to director of player personnel and made Brian Stark their West Coast scout. Russell, 38, spent the last three seasons as the club's college scouting director. Stark, 38, served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Yale University for the last three seasons.
