Broncos RB McGahee active vs. Jets despite hamstring injury

As expected, Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee was active for Thursday night's meeting with the New York Jets.
McGahee, who pulled his left hamstring last weekend at Kansas City, was limited during the Broncos' two practices this week and listed as questionable on the Wednesday injury report, casting doubt on his status for the game. But a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora earlier Thursday that McGahee would play, barring a setback during warmups.
The Broncos' backfield consisted of McGahee, Lance Ball and Jeremiah Johnson, who was promoted from the practice squad this week to replace Knowshon Moreno, who tore his right anterior cruciate ligament last week and is out for the season.
The rest of the Broncos' inactives included wide receiver Quan Cosby, defensive back Rafael Bush, fullback Quinn Johnson, offensive lineman Manny Ramirez, tight end Julius Thomas and defensive linemen Tony Hills and Derrick Harvey.
For the Jets, inactive were running back LaDainian Tomlinson, wide receiver Jeremy Kerley, safety Brodney Pool, tight end Shawn Nelson, cornerback Ellis Lankster, quarterback Kevin O'Connell and defensive lineman Martin Tevaseu.
Tomlinson, who has a sprained left knee, was replaced in the backfield by rookie Bilal Powell, who had been inactive all season. Shonn Greene is the full-time starter, and Joe McKnight the main backup.
