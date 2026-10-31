Broncos RB Jonah Coleman 'ready for any opportunity' vs. Chiefs with RJ Harvey ruled out

Coleman commandeered the RB snap share last week during a win over the Cardinals, his first game back after a stint on injured reserve due to a high ankle sprain.

He played 28 offensive snaps compared to Harvey and J.K. Dobbins' combined 26, and he was by far Denver's most efficient runner in the contest. He turned nine carries into 54 yards (6.0 yards per carry), while Dobbins had 23 yards on six carries (3.8 YPC) and Harvey managed only 6 yards on three attempts (2.0 YPC). Of course, Dobbins and Harvey both scored a TD, with Dobbins plunging in from the 1 and Harvey breaking free untouched on a magnificent 52-yard reception, but Coleman's usage was notable coming directly off an injury.

During the Week 2 game against the Jaguars in which Coleman injured his ankle -- another game Harvey missed -- he similarly led the running backs with 25 snaps on offense. Dobbins saw 19 and Tyler Badie, currently on IR, was on the field for 15. Coleman and Dobbins each handled 10 carries apiece that day, with Coleman going for 39 yards and a score while Dobbins had 36. Coleman also collected three receptions for 19 yards.

Might the split lean even more Coleman's way in a second game sans Harvey? It's certainly possible. The rookie is now another month-plus into his first season, and he just handled 50% of the play time versus Arizona when each member of Denver's three-pronged rushing attack was active.

More importantly, though, will whatever workload Coleman receives help tilt the results in Denver's favor after he went without a touch in the Broncos' Week 1 loss to Kansas City?

That defeat in the opener was a complete drubbing, a 31-10 statement by the 2026 Chiefs in response to the 2025 Broncos snapping their nine-year streak of AFC West titles, but a win by Denver on Sunday would propel Coleman and Co. the top of the division for the first time this season.

“It’s definitely going to feel good to play against the Chiefs," Coleman said. "Obviously, they’re No. 1 in the division, and that’s where we want to be."