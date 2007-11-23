Broncos RB Henry to miss third straight game

The Broncos will be without tailback Travis Henry for a third straight game Sunday at Chicago thanks to a left knee injury.
What's more, backup running back Selvin Young will be a game-time decision due to a strained right knee.
Henry, who partially tore the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee against Detroit on Nov. 4, is also battling the flu.
"He's got the flu, he's got the knee, it's not looking good," Shanahan said Friday after practice. "Other than that, he's doing fine."
If Henry and Young can't go, the job will fall to Andre Hall. The South Florida product rushed for 89 yards on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. He also had a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
