Broncos RB Henry to miss third straight game

Published: Nov 23, 2007 at 10:21 AM

The Broncos will be without tailback Travis Henry for a third straight game Sunday at Chicago thanks to a left knee injury.

What's more, backup running back Selvin Young will be a game-time decision due to a strained right knee.

Henry, who partially tore the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee against Detroit on Nov. 4, is also battling the flu.

"He's got the flu, he's got the knee, it's not looking good," Shanahan said Friday after practice. "Other than that, he's doing fine."

If Henry and Young can't go, the job will fall to Andre Hall. The South Florida product rushed for 89 yards on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans. He also had a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens preach patience after collapsing twice in first month of 2022 NFL season

Jim Trotter reports from Baltimore, where he finds a Ravens team that is refusing to panic as it grapples with a disturbing early season pattern. Were there reasons for optimism despite a painful defeat on Sunday?

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams feared to have suffered serious knee injury

Denver running back Javonte Williams left his team's loss Sunday with a knee injury that's believed to be serious, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on whether he'll bench Baker Mayfield: 'I don't think it's right to speak on it right now'

After another lackluster performace by the Panthers offense in their loss to the Cardinals, head coach Matt Rhule was asked whether big changes needed to be made to improve, such as benching QB Baker Mayfield. But Rhule dismissed the questions, saying he couldn't answer them yet.

news

Changes coming to NFL concussion protocol a needed step for player safety

In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa's injury, Judy Battista says the changes coming to the NFL concussion protocol represent a needed step for player safety.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE