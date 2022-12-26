Around the NFL

Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi suspended one game for roles in postgame fight

Published: Dec 26, 2022 at 02:20 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi were each suspended one game without pay by the NFL for their roles in a postgame skirmish after Los Angeles' 51-14 win over Denver at SoFi Stadium.

Gregory and Aboushi were seen getting into an altercation after the game as other players from both sides gathered to exchange pleasantries at midfield. Gregory appeared to strike Aboushi in the helmet, which prompted Aboushi to shove Gregory before the two were separated.

"As you were walking toward a group of teammates, coaches, and media, you both stopped and swung at each other's head and/or neck," NFL VP of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Gregory and Aboushi. "Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."

Gregory and Aboushi will be eligible to return to their respective teams on Monday, Jan. 2.

Related Content

news

Panthers working out veteran CB Josh Norman with Jaycee Horn undergoing wrist surgery

With starting CB Jaycee Horn set to undergo wrist surgery, the Carolina Panthers are working out veteran Josh Norman.

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2022 NFL season

The following are playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, per NFL Research.

news

Broncos fire coach Nathaniel Hackett after 4-11 start to first season in Denver

The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, ending his tenure in Denver after just 15 games. Senior assistant Jerry Rosburg will serve as the Broncos' interim coach for the remaining two games of the season.

news

Jets QB Mike White (ribs) cleared by doctors, to start Sunday vs. Seahawks

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) has been cleared by team doctors and will return to the starting lineup this Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones could face fine for low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple

A controversial play has placed Mac Jones in the focus of the NFL. The Patriots QB will be evaluated by the league for a possible fine for his low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game at Gillette Stadium.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson (abdomen) out for regular season; playoffs TBD

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury in Saturday's loss in Dallas that will knock him out of the final two games of the regular season, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Tom Brady leads comeback, keeps Buccaneers atop division ahead of 'championship game' vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay's nine-play, 71-yard game-winning field goal drive in Glendale set up a big bout in Week 17 with Carolina. A win would clinch the NFC South for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

news

Tua Tagovailoa says Dolphins' loss to Packers 'on me' after three INTs on Christmas Day

Tua Tagovailoa didn't start the Dolphins turnover party, but the quarterback couldn't stop the Christmas Day parade of picks that led to a 26-20 loss to the Packers.

news

Aaron Rodgers after fortuitous Week 16: A lot fell in our favor, but 'much left' for Packers playoff push

A month ago, the Green Bay Packers were left for dead, sitting at 4-8 following a prime-time loss to the Eagles. Since then, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have ripped off three straight victories, including a massive 26-20 win in Miami on Christmas Day.

news

Steelers-Ravens game flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17

The NFL announced Sunday the Week 17 Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens matchup on Sunday, Jan. 1, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Sunday Night Football."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE