Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi suspended one game for roles in postgame fight

Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi were each suspended one game without pay by the NFL for their roles in a postgame skirmish after Los Angeles' 51-14 win over Denver at SoFi Stadium.

Gregory and Aboushi were seen getting into an altercation after the game as other players from both sides gathered to exchange pleasantries at midfield. Gregory appeared to strike Aboushi in the helmet, which prompted Aboushi to shove Gregory before the two were separated.

"As you were walking toward a group of teammates, coaches, and media, you both stopped and swung at each other's head and/or neck," NFL VP of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Gregory and Aboushi. "Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional."