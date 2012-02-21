Broncos' Quinn sounds off on Tebow in magazine interview

Brady Quinn spent the 2011 season in the enormous shadow of fellow Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow. In quotes taken from a recent interview, Quinn lets it be known he wasn't happy about it.
Quinn is one of several players, coaches, and analysts who share an opinion on Tebow in the new GQ story titled, "The Year of Magical Stinking: An Oral History of Tebow Time."
Quinn is quoted several times, and it's clear the free-agent-to-be isn't worried about burning bridges in Denver.
"Early in the season, there was a game when Kyle (Orton) got hurt and the coaches were calling for me to go in, but Kyle got up and finished the game out," Quinn said. "So I was the second-string guy. Then, a few weeks later, they decided to put Tim in. I felt like the fans had a lot to do with that. Just 'cause they were chanting his name. There was a big calling for him. No, I didn't have any billboards. That would have been nice."
Quinn also criticized Tebow for how he carries himself during games.
"If you look at it as a whole, there's a lot of things that just don't seem very humble to me," Quinn said of Tebow's Christian image. "When I get that opportunity, I'll continue to lead not necessarily by trying to get in front of the camera and praying but by praying with my teammates, you know?"