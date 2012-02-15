Broncos QB Tebow working on passing skills with UCLA OC

Published: Feb 15, 2012 at 05:32 PM

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow is receiving some extra coaching in Los Angeles this week, courtesy of new UCLA offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, ESPNLosAngeles.com reported Wednesday.

Harrison: Teaching Mr. Tebow

Improving Tim Tebow's performance in the passing game will be one of the keys to Denver's 2012 season, Elliot Harrison writes. More...

According to the website, Mazzone and his son, Taylor, have been working on Tebow's much-maligned mechanics twice per day.

"It's kind of like a golfer who hit that bad drive," Mazzone said. "Every other guy in the foursome can tell you what you did wrong and all three opinions are different. We're just going out and kind of going back to the basics and working on some fundamentals to try and become a little more efficient."

Tebow led the Broncos to the AFC West title this past season and topped that with a wild-card-round playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his 46.5 completion percentage was the worst among NFL starting quarterbacks.

Noel Mazzone said the sessions will last through the weekend and maybe longer. The Mazzones worked with Tebow when he left the University of Florida and also last offseason.

The Broncos know about the sessions, according to Noel Mazzone.

"Obviously I wouldn't do anything that would go against what their beliefs are," he said. "I know after coaching quarterbacks for a long time, they're like girlfriends. You don't like other guys messing with them."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears to hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as head coach

The Chicago Bears are working toward hiring Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

Ben Roethlisberger retires: Iconic quarterback defined Steelers era, in good times and bad

In the wake of Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, Judy Battista looks back on the quarterback's decorated 18-year career. It was rarely pretty, but plenty gritty, marked by an abandon that defined an era of Steelers football, in good times and bad.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger officially announces retirement after 18 seasons

Longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced Thursday morning that he has decided to retire after 18 NFL seasons.
news

Sean McVay, Rams seek to snap six-game losing streak vs. Kyle Shanahan, 49ers in NFC title game

The 49ers' six-game win-streak over the Rams suggests the team may have L.A.'s number entering the NFC Championship game. Rams coach Sean McVay downplayed such talk on Wednesday when asked if Niners coach and good friend Kyle Shanahan is in his head.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW