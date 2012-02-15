Broncos QB Tebow working on passing skills with UCLA OC

Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow is receiving some extra coaching in Los Angeles this week, courtesy of new UCLA offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, ESPNLosAngeles.com reported Wednesday.
According to the website, Mazzone and his son, Taylor, have been working on Tebow's much-maligned mechanics twice per day.
"It's kind of like a golfer who hit that bad drive," Mazzone said. "Every other guy in the foursome can tell you what you did wrong and all three opinions are different. We're just going out and kind of going back to the basics and working on some fundamentals to try and become a little more efficient."
Tebow led the Broncos to the AFC West title this past season and topped that with a wild-card-round playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his 46.5 completion percentage was the worst among NFL starting quarterbacks.
Noel Mazzone said the sessions will last through the weekend and maybe longer. The Mazzones worked with Tebow when he left the University of Florida and also last offseason.
"Obviously I wouldn't do anything that would go against what their beliefs are," he said. "I know after coaching quarterbacks for a long time, they're like girlfriends. You don't like other guys messing with them."