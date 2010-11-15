Broncos QB Tebow voted Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Published: Nov 15, 2010 at 04:23 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Quarterback Tim Tebow of the Denver Broncos is the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on November 11-15, the NFL announced on Friday.

Tebow had two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing, in the Broncos' 49-29 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tebow was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were running back LeGarrette Blount of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tight end Jermaine Gresham of the Cincinnati Bengals, tight end Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots and cornerback Bryan McCann of the Dallas Cowboys.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The winner will be announced at a press conference at Super Bowl XLV in North Texas.

This is Pepsi's ninth year as the official soft-drink sponsor of the NFL and the ninth year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.

A closer look at the finalists:

LeGarrette Blount, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Blount rushed 19 times for 91 yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-16 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

Gronkowski caught five passes for 72 yards and three touchdowns in the visiting Patriots' 39-26 win over the Steelers.

Jermaine Gresham, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

Gresham had nine catches for 85 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Bryan McCann, CB, Dallas Cowboys

McCann had five tackles and one interception returned 101 yards for a touchdown in the Cowboys' 33-20 win over the New York Giants.

  Tim Tebow, QB, 
 [Denver Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN)

Tebow accounted for two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing, in the Broncos' 49-29 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

