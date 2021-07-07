Broncos QB Drew Lock's windshield fends off flying lug nut

Drew Lock's used to trying to dodge defensive linemen, but flying lug nuts is a different issue altogether.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol's Twitter account, the Denver Broncos quarterback's windshield fended off a wayward lug nut that flew across the median.
Lock's windshield's going to need to be replaced by the looks of it, but he was all smiles in a picture with officers after the scare.
Headed into a competition for QB1 with Teddy Bridgewater when training camp begins later in July, Lock's run-in with an unruly auto part might well have him battle ready.
The second-round pick out of Missouri's entering his third NFL season and coming off a campaign in which he threw for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and a league-worst 15 interceptions in 13 starts.