Broncos provide emerging Lloyd with 'right opportunity'

Published: Nov 19, 2010 at 10:04 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- It has taken a long time for Brandon Lloyd to show what he really can do.

He had stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins and Chicago Bears before the Denver Broncos signed him in June 2009. Then he sat out the first 14 contests with the Broncos before getting a chance to dress for a game.

Throughout that time, it would have been fair to call Lloyd nothing more than a talented journeyman. But things change. In his eighth NFL year, Lloyd is now just 32 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season.

"It doesn't mean that much," Lloyd said this week. "I work hard. I always have. I'm dedicated. I'm devoted. This is just something that happened. I think I've been prepared for it my entire career and I didn't do anything extra this year to make it happen. It was just the right place, right time, right opportunity. I'm just seizing the moment."

Lloyd's 968 yards to date are only one off Rod Smith's team record for the best start in franchise history through 10 games. Lloyd has at least one 40-yard catch or longer in five of the past six games and leads all receivers (minimum 40 catches) with a 20.4-yard average per catch.

"Some systems just put guys in better situations," said Broncos quarterback Kyle Orton, who was teammates with Lloyd with the Bears in 2008, when the receiver finished with 26 catches for 364 yards. "We weren't a passing team in Chicago. That's just the way it was. He still played well there, it's just you're going to get different results with different schemes."

In Denver, Lloyd is the player charged with stretching the field. Defenses have put safeties over the top, matched him with their best cornerback, and he still manages to produce.

"I think coach (Josh) McDaniels puts the players he thinks are going to help the team be successful out there on the field. I don't think that's always the case on other teams," Lloyd said in helping explain his breakout season.

The Broncos currently have three players with 40-plus catches. But Lloyd has been the most consistently dangerous.

"It's tough in this league with the rules how it is to totally take away a guy, just double coverage," Orton said. "So throw it up and let him go grab it."

Lloyd, 29, admitted he had no expectations about the kind of season he might be able to have with the Broncos diversifying their passing offense after Brandon Marshall was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

"I signed a two-year dealm and I was just going to take it a day at a time. Go through camp. Get through camp. Get through preseason. Get to the regular season," Lloyd said. "But not having expectations didn't mean I didn't have confidence, because I have a lot of confidence in my ability and always have. But as far as what am I going to get? What are my goals? I didn't have any. I just don't do that because I don't like being let down."

McDaniels actually scouted Lloyd's college pro day at the University of Illinois. The coach remembers seeing great hands, great leaping ability -- "the traits you look for in an explosive receiver."

"I can't comment on the things he's gone through as far as being on other teams and why it didn't work out at one place or another," McDaniels said. "I just think his skill set is a good fit for what we're trying to with him."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler among deserving members

Tony Boselli and LeRoy Butler finally made it to Canton. But where were the first-ballot candidates? Adam Rank breaks down the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. 
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth named 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year 

Over 16 NFL autumns, Andrew Whitworth has blocked the best of the best while also leaving an indelible mark on local communities. Just days before he's set to play in Super Bowl LVI, the big man with the big heart received the NFL's most prestigious tribute: the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2021 AP NFL MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2021 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Thursday night. Rodgers also won MVP honors last season, and he now holds four overall.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW