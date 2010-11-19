Broncos provide emerging Lloyd with 'right opportunity'

"I signed a two-year dealm and I was just going to take it a day at a time. Go through camp. Get through camp. Get through preseason. Get to the regular season," Lloyd said. "But not having expectations didn't mean I didn't have confidence, because I have a lot of confidence in my ability and always have. But as far as what am I going to get? What are my goals? I didn't have any. I just don't do that because I don't like being let down."