Broncos promote linebackers coach to defensive coordinator

Published: Jan 28, 2010 at 07:53 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Coach Josh McDaniels has promoted linebackers coach Don Martindale to defensive coordinator, replacing Mike Nolan, who left for a similar job with the Miami Dolphins.

Martindale joined McDaniels' staff last season after spending five years in that same role with the Oakland Raiders.

Martindale, 46, who is known as "Wink," hasn't served as a defensive coordinator since 2003 when he was at Western Kentucky University.

Martindale is the Broncos' fifth defensive coordinator in five seasons. He takes over a unit that was vastly improved under Nolan.

