Broncos promote Darren Mougey to director of player personnel

The Broncos continue to revamp their front office.

Denver announced it has promoted assistant director of college scouting Darren Mougey to director of player personnel. With the move, Mougey is expected to work directly with new general manager George Paton on all player personnel decisions.

Mougey had drawn interest from across league over the years while rising quickly through the Broncos' ranks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Had Mougey not been promoted, Rapoport added that Denver would have likely lost him. Now the 36-year-old is Paton's right-hand man and overseeing the team's pro and college scouting.

"Darren is an outstanding evaluator who has an excellent reputation around the league as an up-and-coming personnel executive," Paton said in a statement. "Getting to work with Darren over the last five months, he is a strong communicator and has great leadership qualities. We're fortunate to have Darren leading our pro and college scouting while also being a sounding board on all roster decisions."