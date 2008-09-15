Broncos players praise gutsy late-game call by Shanahan

Published: Sep 15, 2008 at 01:50 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Some of the Denver Broncos were still shaking their heads in amazement Monday at their coach's gutsy call to go for broke against the San Diego Chargers.

"That surprised me," receiver Brandon Stokley said of Mike Shanahan's gamble to go for the 2-point conversion when his team trailed by a point with 24 seconds left Sunday.

The venture paid off when Jay Cutler hit rookie Eddie Royal on the same route he had run on his fourth-down touchdown catch moments earlier, giving Denver a breathtaking 39-38 win and sending San Diego to its second straight last-minute loss.

"I didn't think at all we'd go for two right there," Stokley acknowledged. "That was really surprising. But I guess when you have good job security you can do those things. It was a gutsy call, and we executed it."

Shanahan, who's been on the job longer than any NFL coach except for Tennessee's Jeff Fisher, had an inkling the best way to win was by avoiding overtime.

"Well, you kind of have a gut (feeling)," Shanahan said Monday. "You've got a lot of confidence in your offense, you've got a lot of confidence in your offensive line, your receivers getting open, just kind of the tempo of the game. ... We had a bunch of momentum going."

Shanahan said the feeling was similar to the one he had once when his team faced fourth-and-1 deep in its territory in a game against the Rams and instead of punting the Broncos went for it and got the first down.

Was it a smart call? "No, but you get a gut feeling of your football team and you just do what you think is right," Shanahan said. "And I felt that was the right call. Thankfully, it worked."

Shanahan said it was the right call Sunday whether the Broncos converted or not, and the numbers bear that out:

-The Broncos' high-octane offense was nearly unstoppable, with Cutler completing 36 of 50 passes for a career-best 350 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He's now thrown for 650 yards with seven TDs and one pickoff this season.

Cutler's targets in the spread-out, shotgun set include Brandon Marshall, who caught a team record 18 passes for 166 yards Sunday; Royal, who's been the hero in his first two NFL games; Stokley, one of the best slot receivers in the NFL; and tight end Tony Scheffler, who had two TD catches Sunday.

As Cutler said, "There's a lot of dudes running free."

Denver's defense was a sieve against Philip Rivers, who tore them apart for 377 yards and three TDs.

And their special teams were steamrolled by Darren Sproles, who averaged nearly 40 yards on five kickoff returns, including a 103-yarder for a touchdown in the first half, and who piled up 317 all-purpose yards.

Shanahan didn't wait for the moment of truth to make up his mind. After Cutler threw an interception in the end zone and the Chargers responded with a touchdown and 2-point conversion of their own to take a 38-31 lead with less than 5 minutes left, Shanahan asked Cutler what he thought about going for their own 2-pointer.

Cutler loved the idea.

"We hadn't really been stopped," Cutler said. "We stopped ourselves with the pick. I liked it."

And so, when he took the field again with 80 yards and 4:22 to go, the third-year quarterback told his teammates in the huddle the plan was to go for the win, not the tie.

Shanahan said he wanted the idea to settle in during the drive so that it wasn't a surprise when they scored and didn't send kicker Matt Prater out to tie it.

"It makes you feel good because he has confidence in you," Stokley said. "It's nice to know that your coach counts on you in crunch time and believes in you."

"It would have been a shame to lose that game on a coin toss," Scheffler said. "It was a great decision."

What about Denver's defenders? Did they read any distrust into their coach's do-or-die decision? Not at all, Champ Bailey insisted.

"I love it," the perennial Pro Bowl cornerback said. "It shows the confidence he has in us. Not a lot of people are going for two. He's an aggressive coach. I love it."

"To me, it only says one thing, that he believes in this team and that's all it came down to," added Bailey's brother, outside linebacker Boss Bailey, who made his Denver debut Sunday. "He believed he had the call and the right playmakers out there to make the play, and we did.

"With this type of team and this type of explosive offense, I think I would have made the same decision he made."

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 6

New Orleans is bringing two veteran players back into the fold ahead of Week 1. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Saints are re-signing WR ﻿Chris Hogan﻿ and backup QB ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ to the 53-man roster.
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys offense will be without its 'best player' after Zack Martin's positive COVID test

The Cowboys are preparing for the season-opening game against the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers without star guard Zack Martin, the team's most vital player, according to Ezekiel Elliott.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) close to being fully cleared for Week 1 vs. Broncos

Coming back from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season, Giants RB Saquon Barkley is set to play in the season opener versus Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Sept. 5

The 49ers are adding an accomplished veteran to their secondary. CB Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Niners, Mike Garafolo reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW