Broncos players give OK for union decertification

Published: Oct 21, 2010 at 02:51 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos players have voted to give the NFL Players Association the option of decertifying in the event of a lockout next year.

More than half the teams in the NFL have approved the course of action for the union.

Decertification would give the union a chance to sue under antitrust laws if there is a lockout. Without decertification, the union would have to wait six months to file a suit after the collective-bargaining agreement expired.

This is the last year of the league's collective-bargaining agreement, and NFL owners are expected to lock out players if no new deal is reached, possibly as soon as March. NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith was in Colorado on Thursday to talk to Broncos players about the situation.

