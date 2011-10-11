Broncos players deal with QB switch, look forward to Tebow

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- While Tim Tebow's legion of fans rejoiced Tuesday in his promotion to starting quarterback, his Denver Broncos were in a much more subdued mood.
That was out of respect for Kyle Orton, who lost his job more for what he couldn't do on the field than anything Tebow did to overtake him.
To make a quarterback change at this point of the season was almost laying all the blame for a 1-4 start at Orton's cleats, something his teammates refused to do.
"It's not the case," said cornerback Andre' Goodman, whose team has the week off before playing at Miami on Oct. 23. "It could've been me. It could've been anybody on this team. None of us are doing a good enough job to make plays and help us win."
That's where the Broncos are hoping Tebow fits in. He might be raw, he might be unpolished, but he has a certain moxie.
"At the end of the day, he gets the job done," Mays said. "When his number is called, he's always looking to go out there and perform and make plays. I'm glad he's getting the opportunity.
"I'm glad it's done and all over with."
Tebow replaced Orton at halftime Sunday against the San Diego Chargers and nearly rallied the Broncos from a 16-point deficit. Only when his last-second pass fell incomplete in the end zone did a stadium full of fans exhale from a thrilling ride.
Fox made the quarterback switch official when he informed the team at a meeting Tuesday morning.
"It's the next man up," Fox said, a mantra he usually reserves for injuries. "All we're trying to do is win. It won't be around one guy."
The knock on Tebow has been that he's not the most polished practice player around. But when the lights are turned on, he finds a way to shine.
"Tim has a presence about him that I've never been around before," Goodman said. "I've played with some Hall of Fame players before that weren't close to the aura that this guy has."
As miffed as Orton might have been, he still addressed the throng of reporters that showed up at his locker. Asked if he agreed with the decision, Orton simply said, "I don't think it matters if I agree with it or not."
"I'm just disappointed, and I'm moving on," Orton added.
For Tebow, the plan now is to practice on his own and take home game film downloaded onto his iPad to cram for the Dolphins. He already has received a vote of confidence from his teammates.
"I was very grateful of their support," Tebow said. "Now it's just my job to go out there and compete to the best of my ability and give it everything I have."
