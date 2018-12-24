Around the NFL

Broncos' Phillip Lindsay suffers wrist injury vs. Raiders

Published: Dec 24, 2018 at 02:45 PM
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay suffered a wrist injury during the second half of Monday's 27-14 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

The rookie running back suffered the injury when his hand made contract with the helmet of a Raiders player while he was carrying the ball. He was declared out a short time later in the fourth quarter. Coach Vance Joseph said the running back will undergo an MRI Tuesday and the team would offer an update on his condition Wednesday.

The Broncos were trailing the Raiders, 24-7, when Lindsay was ruled out. Lindsay had rushed for 46 yards on 10 carries.

Lindsay is one of the favorites to earn offensive rookie of the year honors this season. During Monday's game, he passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season. He joins LeGarrette Blount (2010) and Dominic Rhodes (2001) as the only undrafted rookies in the Super Bowl era to rush for more than 1,000 yards, according to NFL Research.

In addition to Lindsay, Broncos wide receiver Andre Holmes suffered an ankle injury and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Joseph said.

