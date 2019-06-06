Around the NFL

Broncos' Phillip Lindsay set to return for training camp

Published: Jun 06, 2019
Phillip Lindsay's Pro Bowl rookie season ended with a wrist injury on Christmas Eve that stopped his campaign one game short of completion and required surgery. Months later, the dynamo running back is still in the mending process.

While Lindsay is relegated to individual drills during minicamp this week, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday that the second-year back is expected to be ready for the first day of training camp in July. How much work he gets off the bat will remain to be seen as the team monitors his recovery.

"I feel like I'm very close," Lindsay said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "It's going to come down to the head coach and our training staff to make the decisions. I trust them and for me, I'm going to be ready when it's time. That's it. When they say, 'It's time to go. Let's go today,' I'll be ready."

Lindsay's story is well known at this point. After going undrafted, the bowling ball of fire convinced Terrell Davis to wear his old number, then proceeded to back up that request with his play, notching 1,037 rushing yards, with nine rushing TDs and 5.4 yards per carry on 192 totes earning a Pro Bowl bid as a rookie.

The 24-year-old is anxious to get to work in the Broncos' new offense, but that will have to wait until training camp.

"Any injury is frustrating, but I'm anxious to be out there with my teammates," Lindsay said. "I see [Devontae] Book[er] and Royce [Freeman] putting in a lot of work, and I want to be out there with them. I like the grind. I like being tired. I like the sweat, the blood, the tears. That's what I'm here for. I can't wait to get back to that."

The Broncos expect to keep their running back rotation fresh with Lindsay, Royce Freeman and pass-catching back Devontae Booker again this season.

While he hasn't been able to participate in team drills this offseason, Lindsay has been trying to improve individually, which includes working on his pass-catching skills. The young back told Palmer to expect to see him in space making more catches this season after snagging just 35 his rookie year.

