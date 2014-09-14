Broncos, Peyton Manning win close battle

Published: Sep 14, 2014 at 02:02 PM

DENVER -- Terrance Knighton batted away Alex Smith's fourth-and-goal pass to Dwayne Bowe with 15 seconds left, preserving the Denver Broncos' 24-17 win over the scrappy Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

NFL Replay

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

Relive the Denver Broncos' 24-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Broncos (2-0) thought they had sealed the win twice earlier on the drive.

Aqib Talib's pick-6 was negated by Quanterus Smith's hold. Then, Nate Irving's fumble recovery following DeMarcus Ware's sack and strip was ruled an incomplete pass after a replay.

The Chiefs (0-2) converted 11 of 16 third-down opportunities overall.

They just couldn't capitalize in the biggest moments as the Broncos defense mustered two goal-line stands for the second straight week.

Peyton Manning was 21 of 26 for 242 yards and three TDs.

Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Tight end Robert Tonyan re-signs with Packers after injury-shortened season

The Packers re-signed tight end Robert Tonyan, the team announced Monday. 
news

Matthew Stafford happy 'to do this for a long time' after signing extension with Rams

Rams coach Sean McVay entered the 2021 offseason in search of a reliable upgrade at quarterback, and found it in Matthew Stafford, who helped throw the Rams to their first Super Bowl triumph since the 1999 season. Stafford's extension ensures McVay will enjoy such dependability for years to come.
news

Cowboys re-signing starting safety Jayron Kearse to two-year, $10M deal

Safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ is re-signing with the Cowboys on a two-year deal worth $10 million with a max value of $11 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW