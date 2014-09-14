Broncos, Peyton Manning win close battle

DENVER -- Terrance Knighton batted away Alex Smith's fourth-and-goal pass to Dwayne Bowe with 15 seconds left, preserving the Denver Broncos' 24-17 win over the scrappy Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
NFL Replay
Relive the Denver Broncos' 24-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Aqib Talib's pick-6 was negated by Quanterus Smith's hold. Then, Nate Irving's fumble recovery following DeMarcus Ware's sack and strip was ruled an incomplete pass after a replay.
They just couldn't capitalize in the biggest moments as the Broncos defense mustered two goal-line stands for the second straight week.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press