Analysis

Broncos' Peyton Manning shows he's better than ever

Published: Oct 19, 2014 at 06:04 PM
Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

Senior National Columnist

DENVER -- Perhaps the most relieved person in Denver on Sunday night -- after Peyton Manning -- was Joe Horrigan, the longtime spokesman for the Pro Football Hall of Fame who was charged with bringing back the football that Manning would throw for his 509th touchdown pass. Horrigan began the night wondering how many more games he would have to follow Manning before he broke Brett Favre's career mark, and worrying that an exuberant wide receiver might heave the ball into the stands in celebration.

None of that happened, of course. Manning's record-setter looked as routine and ordinary as the previous 508, an 8-yard pass to the right front corner of the end zone where Demaryius Thomas hauled it in while keeping his toes in bounds. That it came on third down, one play after Manning faceplanted after tripping over a teammate's leg seemed somehow fitting. Manning has never been heralded for his grace, but for his precision, for his extraordinary control of the game from the line of scrimmage -- when he finally does leave the stage, he will take that power with him -- for his fealty to the practices he still loves, the grind he still embraces.

"I wasn't feeling real great on that third down, a missed throw, a missed standing up," Manning said. "They dropped eight in coverage, which can be tough. That whole series was something I'll always remember."

It was most important to Manning that his touchdowns -- he wound up throwing four, the same number of incompletions he had -- came in a 42-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Broncos' offense looked as fluid as it did in 2013 for the first time in 2014 against a team that had gone 14 games on the road, including the preseason, without yielding more than two touchdown passes in a game. With Denver's rebuilt and swarming defense harassing Colin Kaepernick, the Broncos were so completely in charge that Manning sat out the entire fourth quarter. He looked a little out of place on the sideline in his orange visor with nothing to do but if this was the possible Super Bowl preview it was heralded to be, it bodes well for Manning to finally remove the only possible criticism of his career.

Back when Manning's passes were nosediving into the ground so badly that his friend, Todd Helton, thought he was joking, it was impossible to imagine that just three years after his arm strength withered with his damaged neck, hundreds of people sitting in the Denver end zone would provide a twinkly backdrop to his record by having their cellphone flashes ready to go.

Horrigan, like everyone else, wondered if Manning would ever be able to play again after four neck surgeries and his release. But as Manning threw his first two touchdowns in quick succession Sunday night, it was clear that that fear was as unfounded as the worry about the whereabouts of the cherished football. Before Horrigan stuffed it into a purple shopping bag for the trip to Canton, it was used by Manning's teammates to play a giddy game of keepaway from Manning -- a game, Thomas revealed, that Manning himself orchestrated on Friday. Manning, ever the prepared one, had his receivers practice the prank that would be pulled on himself -- and the national television audience -- presumably right around the time Friday afternoon that Manning and offensive coordinator Adam Gase also installed in the game plan the play that resulted in Wes Welker catching one of Manning's touchdown passes Sunday. Welker, of course, is one of the players the Broncos had acquired to surround Manning since he arrived, bolstering the quarterback's chances not just for more records, but for more championships in the waning years of his career.

"I just discussed this with some family and friends this week, I certainly didn't even think this would be a possibility a couple of years ago," Manning said. "I am very grateful to the Broncos for welcoming me to their organization and for helping me."

Manning now holds the single-season touchdown record and the career record, and there isn't much indication that, at 38, the end is upon him. Perhaps the most remarkable subtlety of his second act in Denver is that his three seasons here have been more efficient and productive -- meaning his touchdown percentage per pass is higher -- than in all but one of his seasons in Indianapolis.

Thomas said when Manning first arrived, he watched as Manning changed the way the Broncos did things -- from running routes to watching film. It has made, Thomas said, everyone around Manning better. And, Thomas said, he is convinced Manning is the best quarterback to play. That is a debate that will follow Manning, and that football that Horrigan stowed in his bag, to the Hall of Fame.

"I'm very humbled and I'm very honored," Manning said. "I've always been a fan of quarterbacks. Whether Brett Favre, Dan Marino, John Elway. It's a pretty unique club. I can put it in some perspective and I have a great appreciation for it."

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter @judybattista.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Russell Wilson, Brandon Aiyuk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers

With Pro Bowl Games voting on the horizon, David Carr reveals 10 offensive sleepers -- five from the AFC and five out of the NFC. Which team has two candidates? Check out his list of under-the-radar talent.
news

What does it take to be a successful journeyman quarterback in the NFL?

They go where they're needed, supporting the starter, knowing they might never play -- but they can step in and carry the load when called upon. Jeffri Chadiha examines what it takes to be a successful journeyman quarterback in the NFL.
news

Ben Johnson, Mike Macdonald and Jerod Mayo among young NFL coaches to watch

For the seventh year in a row, Tom Pelissero compiles a list of coaching prospects under 45 to keep an eye on. Will the Lions' Ben Johnson, Ravens' Mike Macdonald or Patriots' Jerod Mayo become a head coach in the near future?
news

C.J. Stroud CAN be MVP; Lions WILL earn NFC's No. 1 seed; Bengals MUST win on Thursday in Baltimore

Is rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud a legitimate MVP candidate? Could the Eagles ultimately cede the NFC's No. 1 seed to a long-suffering franchise on the rise? Which AFC power faces a must-win game in Week 11? Adam Schein provides nine statements you can take to the bank.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects

Could the next C.J. Stroud be available in the 2024 NFL Draft? Chad Reuter reveals his player comp for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and six other top Senior Bowl prospects.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: C.J. Stroud-led Texans crack top 10; Jaguars, Bills take plunge

After another wild week in the NFL, Eric Edholm is forced to reshuffle the Power Rankings deck. How high do the C.J. Stroud-led Texans fly? How low do the struggling Bills go? And have the Patriots hit rock bottom?
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Giants holding No. 3 pick; Jets move up to No. 11

The Giants are holding the third pick after suffering a third straight loss, while the Jets are inching closer to a top-10 selection. Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.
news

The First Read: Vikings, Texans among five wild cards that could shape second half of 2023 NFL season

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha spotlights five wild cards that could really shape the second half of the 2023 NFL season. Plus, risers/sliders from Week 10, the must-see game of Week 11 and a SIGNIFICANT development in the MVP race.
news

'Fast, physical and violent' Lions buoyed by four fourth-down conversions in win over Chargers

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wanted his team to 'play fast, physical and violent,' and it did just that, turning a quartet of fourth-down conversions into a 41-38 win over the Chargers, NFL.com senior national columnist Judy Battista writes. 
news

C.J. Stroud superbly adjusted to NFL's adjustment; ranking four AFC North teams in league's best race

After C.J. Stroud provided one of the most transcendent rookie showings in memory, Bucky Brooks identifies one of the Houston Texans quarterback's finest traits. Plus, a ranking of the four teams in the NFL's best division.
news

NFL rookie rankings at midpoint of 2023 season: Jordan Addison skyrockets into top five

Marc Ross identifies his top 25 rookies at the midpoint of the 2023 NFL season. It's a list that features two wide receivers in the top five, including one NFC rep who vaulted upward.
news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: C.J. Stroud beats Bengals; Josh Dobbs and Derek Carr wage shootout

Will C.J. Stroud provide an encore performance in Cincinnati? Are we on the verge of a breakout game from Bijan Robinson? Which two quarterbacks will produce an EPIC shootout? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2023 season.