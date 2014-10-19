Broncos' Peyton Manning shows he's better than ever

Horrigan, like everyone else, wondered if Manning would ever be able to play again after four neck surgeries and his release. But as Manning threw his first two touchdowns in quick succession Sunday night, it was clear that that fear was as unfounded as the worry about the whereabouts of the cherished football. Before Horrigan stuffed it into a purple shopping bag for the trip to Canton, it was used by Manning's teammates to play a giddy game of keepaway from Manning -- a game, Thomas revealed, that Manning himself orchestrated on Friday. Manning, ever the prepared one, had his receivers practice the prank that would be pulled on himself -- and the national television audience -- presumably right around the time Friday afternoon that Manning and offensive coordinator Adam Gase also installed in the game plan the play that resulted in Wes Welker catching one of Manning's touchdown passes Sunday. Welker, of course, is one of the players the Broncos had acquired to surround Manning since he arrived, bolstering the quarterback's chances not just for more records, but for more championships in the waning years of his career.