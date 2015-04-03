Broncos' Peyton Manning accepts USO Merit Award for military work

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Defense Video reportedDenver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was in Arlington, Virginia, last weekend to accept an award for his work with the USO during his career.
- The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported that this year's Gene Upshaw Memorial Golf Classic on July 12-13 again will donate its proceeds to concussion research.
- NFL Media's Gil Brandt wrote that he sees promise in Navy long snapper Joe Cardona, who will have to miss the next two seasons because of a military commitment.
- University of Alabama News reported that university researchers are studying sound to learn more about the effects of colliding helmets on brains.
- WFMY-TV in Greensboro, North Carolina, reported on the State Board of Education's new policy that all schools must have an athletic trainer or qualified first-responder at all football games and practices.
- The Associated Press also reported on the ruling that schools need to improve the quality of emergency help on hand.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor