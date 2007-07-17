Broncos' Peterson to miss 4 games for violating steroid policy

DENVER (AP) -Denver Broncos defensive end Kenny Peterson will miss the first four games of the season and be suspended without pay for violating the NFL's steroid policy.
The Broncos released an NFL statement Friday saying Peterson will be suspended without pay starting Aug. 31. The statement said Peterson had violated the policy on anabolic steroids and related substances but didn't specify what he had done.
Peterson can join the Broncos for training camp but won't return to the active roster until Oct. 1 after the Broncos play the Indianapolis Colts.
Peterson was cut by Green Bay last September and signed with the Broncos to replace Courtney Brown, who had knee surgery five weeks into the season.
Green Bay picked Peterson in the third round of the 2003 draft.