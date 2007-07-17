Broncos' Peterson to miss 4 games for violating steroid policy

Published: Jul 17, 2007 at 07:58 PM

DENVER (AP) -Denver Broncos defensive end Kenny Peterson will miss the first four games of the season and be suspended without pay for violating the NFL's steroid policy.

The Broncos released an NFL statement Friday saying Peterson will be suspended without pay starting Aug. 31. The statement said Peterson had violated the policy on anabolic steroids and related substances but didn't specify what he had done.

Peterson can join the Broncos for training camp but won't return to the active roster until Oct. 1 after the Broncos play the Indianapolis Colts.

Peterson was cut by Green Bay last September and signed with the Broncos to replace Courtney Brown, who had knee surgery five weeks into the season.

Green Bay picked Peterson in the third round of the 2003 draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners DE Nick Bosa ruled out of playoff game vs. Cowboys due to concussion

San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ is out of Sunday's NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a concussion.
news

Nick Sirianni backs Jalen Hurts after rough playoff debut: 'I feel good with what we have in place' at QB

Jalen Hurts improved in his second season. But he reverted to poor play in his playoff debut, as the Eagles were blown out by the Bucs. Coach Nick Sirianni said he likes what he saw on the whole from the second-year QB and endorsed his status moving forward.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Eagles to hold three of top 19 picks

With the Eagles' loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, the order for all three of Philadelphia's first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft is now locked in.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend

The reigning Super Bowl champions began their title defense Sunday in emphatic fashion. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers scored the game's first 31 points en route to a 31-15 victory over the Eagles to advance to the NFC Divisional Round.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW