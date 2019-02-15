Around the NFL

Broncos parting ways with LB Brandon Marshall

Published: Feb 15, 2019
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Linebacker Brandon Marshall's time with the Denver Broncos appears to be coming to an end.

The Broncos have informed Marshall they are likely to not exercise his option, which would make him eligible for unrestricted free agency on March 13, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday. ESPN first reported the news.

The linebacker tweeted his goodbye to the Denver faithful Friday morning:

Marshall, who turns 30 in September, had two years remaining on a four-year extension he signed in 2016 and was set to make base salaries of $6.5 million in 2019 and $7 million in 2020.

He entered the league in 2012 as a fifth-round pick with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Broncos in 2013. On his career, Marshall has appeared in 74 games with 63 starts and totaled 423 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions and 21 passes defensed.

Given his experience and production, Marshall could command attention on the open market from teams searching for a veteran linebacker.

Here are other notable transactions from Friday:

  1. The Falconshave reportedly informed defensive back Brian Poole he will be a free agent. Poole will not receive a restricted free agency tender and will be free to sign with any team on March 13. The third-year veteran recorded three interceptions and three sacks in 2018 while making nine starts for Atlanta.
  1. The Bills released veteran tight end Charles Clay on Friday. Clay had spent the last four years in Buffalo and had one year left on his contract. By cutting the 30-year-old, the Bills will save $4.5 million in 2019.
  1. The Detroit Lionsreleased veteran safetyGlover Quin, receiver Bruce Ellington and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby.
  1. The Miami Dolphins have signed defensive end Tank Carradine and cornerback Jomal Wiltz.
  1. The Los Angeles Chargers and defensive back Jaylen Watkins have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Watkins missed the 2018 season after tearing his ACL during the preseason.
