Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb 'would love to be in Denver long-term' 

Published: Oct 29, 2022 at 07:58 AM Updated: Oct 29, 2022 at 09:01 AM
With the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline nearing, some teams are looking to acquire new players to strengthen their 53-man roster.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is a trade candidate that teams could be calling about before Tuesday's deadline. However, Chubb seems to want to stay with the organization that selected him No. 5 overall in the 2018 draft.

"I would love to be in Denver long-term," Chubb told the Associated Press. "I've got my house, I got everything, I'm comfortable. At the end of the day it's between my agent and [Broncos general manager] George [Paton], whatever they decide to do, but like I said I'm focused on winning these games."

Chubb has started all seven games for the Broncos this season, compiling 5.5 sacks. In his rookie year, Chubb started all 16 games, recording 12 sacks, 21 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for loss.

Paton could decide to move some players if the team doesn't perform well in Week 8 versus Jacksonville.

"We're going to do what's best for the team," Paton said, per the Associated Press.

There is no doubt that Chubb could help boost a defense for a playoff contender, but the pass rusher is focused on the moment with the Broncos.

"I'm focused on these guys right here -- orange, white and blue -- making sure I do everything I can to be the best leader I can be," Chubb said. "I'm focused on where I've got to be. I'm focused on where my feet are right now."

The Broncos (2-5) face off against the Jaguars (2-5) in London on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

