Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Published: Nov 12, 2021 at 03:35 PM
Nick Shook

The Broncos will look to build on their stunning win in Week 9 with another victory in Week 10, and they'll have to do so without their offensive coordinator.

Pat Shurmur is in COVID-19 protocols and is not expected to coach in Denver's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Broncos QB coach Mike Shula will assume Shurmur's duties on Sunday.

Shurmur called an excellent game against Dallas in Week 9, picking apart the Cowboys' defense with a well-balanced attack that efficiently mixed run and pass to produce over 400 yards of total offense. The Broncos' output shocked the Cowboys, who had no answer for whatever Shurmur was dialing up for much of the afternoon, allowing the Broncos to rush for the most yards as a team (190) in more than two years.

Denver has won two straight after losing four in a row, riding a roller coaster of a season that has met a new twist with Shurmur's likely absence

