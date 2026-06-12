Broncos OC Davis Webb sees Stefon Diggs-Josh Allen similarities in Jaylen Waddle trade

In 2020, the Buffalo Bills made a bold move, acquiring Stefon Diggs from Minnesota to help Josh Allen take the next step in his third season.

The move, along with improved mechanics from the quarterback, paid off: Allen exploded, passing for 4,544 yards, led the league in success rate, saw his completion percentage go from 58.8 to 69.2, and made his first Pro Bowl. Diggs was electric, generating 127 catches and 1,535 yards, both of which led the league, and eight touchdowns to earn first-team All-Pro honors. Diggs gave Allen a true No. 1 target who could win against any coverage and bail him out of bad balls.

Davis Webb was a practice-squad quarterback for the Bills that season. He had a front-row seat to see just how big a role Diggs played in helping elevate Allen to the MVP QB he became.

Now the offensive coordinator and play-caller for the Denver Broncos, Webb sees some similarities between the Bills' trade for Diggs and Denver's acquisition of Jaylen Waddle this offseason.

"He's good. He's a really good player," he said Thursday of Waddle. "There are some similarities when I was with Josh Allen going into Year 3, similar to Bo (Nix) going into Year 3, and we traded for Stefon Diggs. That was a good year. That was a good two-year run in '20 and '21 when I was together with them. Just seeing the growth from both players, that time, there's some similarities of what's starting to happen here.