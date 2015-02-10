Broncos OC: 'Certainly no rush' on Peyton Manning

The Denver Broncos want to know if Peyton Manning will return for one more season, but they're willing to wait for his answer.
New offensive coordinator Rick Dennison shrugged off concerns Tuesday that he won't be able to build out his playbook without knowing who starts at quarterback.
"I don't think so, we're going to go see what we do best, see what our team ends up with, there's certainly no rush," Dennison told reporters. "He deserves to take his time and figure out what he wants to do because he's a phenomenal player."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Manning is working out in New Orleans with an eye toward next season. The 38-year-old passer is expected to train with renowned strength and conditioning coach Mackie Shilstone -- a specialist in career longevity -- before talking with Broncos general manager John Elway and president/CEO Joe Ellis about his future. Rapoport expects that conversation -- and Peyton's decision -- to come before this month's NFL Scouting Combine.
Manning has already spoken with Dennison.
"I just said hello to him, just like I said hello to everybody on the offense, on our roster," Dennison said. "I called them up and said hello, introduced myself and told them if they were around come in and say hi, no football, no nothing, just say hi. I look forward to working with whoever's under the roof."
Manning is due for a checkup on his surgically repaired neck at least 10 days before the start of the new league year on March 10. As for the Broncos, they're on the hook to pay him $19 million guaranteed if he's still on the roster on March 9.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the free-agent quarterback market and discusses Peyton Manning's future. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.