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Broncos' Nik Bonitto: 'Everybody would love' Von Miller reunion in Denver

Published: May 14, 2026 at 07:19 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Von Miller has made it clear this offseason that he'd like to return to Denver, where his Hall of Fame career began. Broncos players would welcome that legendary homecoming.

"Obviously, everybody would love that," edge rusher Nik Bonitto told reporters Wednesday from a charity event, via Zac Stevens of DNVR. "Not only the fans but the players. He's a guy that's loved here in Denver so much. My personal favorite player ever to watch. Just being able to share a room with him would be amazing."

The No. 2 overall pick in 2011, Miller started his 11-year career in Denver with a Defensive Rookie of the Year award, was named a first-team All-Pro four times and made eight Pro Bowls. He also spearheaded the Broncos' 2015 Lombardi run, earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Traded from Denver to Los Angeles midway through the 2021 season, Miller joined Buffalo in 2022, but had his season cut short by injury. He's never been totally himself since. The 37-year-old put up nine sacks as a rotational edge rusher with Washington in 2025, showing he still has some juice left to squeeze -- even if the rind is getting rough.

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The fans and players wanting a reunion make sense. The bigger question is whether the Broncos' front office and coaching staff would view Miller as a viable addition. With Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper leading the way, there aren't a ton of snaps. Denver is already transitioning 2024 third-rounder Jonah Elliss to inside linebacker, in part to create snaps for youngsters like Que Robinson on the edge. Adding another veteran to the mix would seem to just re-clutter that plan.

Asked about Elliss moving from outside to inside, Bonitto brushed it aside, noting that the third-year pro already took reps there in previous sets and showed he has the ability to cover.

"If people actually watch the games, they'll see a lot of the times on third downs, he was lined up at inside 'backer already," Bonito said. "We had multiple packages for him. He's one of our best cover players when we drop him in coverage. And even in those packages, the stuff he can do with dropping, rushing on the running back, I mean, he provides so much versatility. Obviously, he still has a way to go when it comes to learning the position, but I have no doubts about his talent. He's one of the most talented guys on the team."

On paper, the Broncos don't currently have a need for a 16-year pro like Miller. But never say never to a reunion -- particularly one that might not cost a lot -- when rotational edge rushers are always a need, particularly during the stretch run of the season. One injury could always completely change the calculus.

With the draft in the rearview, Miller could find a landing spot ahead of training camp in July, or wait until after the first week of the season, when veteran contracts are no longer guaranteed. He could wait to see if an injury befalls a Super Bowl contender before attempting another run at a ring.

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