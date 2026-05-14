Broncos' Nik Bonitto: 'Everybody would love' Von Miller reunion in Denver

The fans and players wanting a reunion make sense. The bigger question is whether the Broncos' front office and coaching staff would view Miller as a viable addition. With Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper leading the way, there aren't a ton of snaps. Denver is already transitioning 2024 third-rounder Jonah Elliss to inside linebacker, in part to create snaps for youngsters like Que Robinson on the edge. Adding another veteran to the mix would seem to just re-clutter that plan.

Asked about Elliss moving from outside to inside, Bonitto brushed it aside, noting that the third-year pro already took reps there in previous sets and showed he has the ability to cover.

"If people actually watch the games, they'll see a lot of the times on third downs, he was lined up at inside 'backer already," Bonito said. "We had multiple packages for him. He's one of our best cover players when we drop him in coverage. And even in those packages, the stuff he can do with dropping, rushing on the running back, I mean, he provides so much versatility. Obviously, he still has a way to go when it comes to learning the position, but I have no doubts about his talent. He's one of the most talented guys on the team."

On paper, the Broncos don't currently have a need for a 16-year pro like Miller. But never say never to a reunion -- particularly one that might not cost a lot -- when rotational edge rushers are always a need, particularly during the stretch run of the season. One injury could always completely change the calculus.