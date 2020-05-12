Broncos' next great QB? Drew Lock has a believer in John Elway

With COVID-19 disrupting daily activity across the globe, this is an NFL offseason unlike any we've seen before. Lock is aggressively learning a new system with new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur in a virtual format. The 23-year-old quarterback can't start building chemistry with all of his new weapons because the pandemic is preventing them from getting together and throwing. Lock is so excited about getting a jump on this season that he actually had the Broncos check the legality of him popping in on the rookie Zoom meetings, just so he could at least talk with them. He joked that it was very much illegal, so he's sticking to private calls and texts. His anxiousness to get going, though, is understandable. Starting quarterbacks always face immense pressure. Then there's the additional stress that comes with playing the position in Denver. Think about it. The Broncos own a region of the country, having established themselves as one of the most successful franchises in the NFL. (Only the Patriots have been to more Super Bowls.) And when you're Denver's starting quarterback, your boss is the greatest player in franchise history. Oh, and he's in the Hall of Fame for playing the same position you do.