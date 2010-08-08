Broncos must move on from Dumervil injury to find success

Former first-round picks Robert Ayers and Jarvis Moss combined for no sacks last season, so it won't be hard for them to improve. If both can get six sacks each, which is not too much to ask, then the Broncos would need to find just five more somewhere else. Skeptics might think I am crazy -- at times I think I am -- for thinking these players can contribute, but did anyone at this time last year think Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin could become a Pro Bowler?