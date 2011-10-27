Broncos' Moreno, Steelers' Brown among Week 8 X-factors

Antonio Brown, Steelers, WR: Brown has emerged as one of the Steelers' difference makers despite playing as their No. 3 receiver. However, he must take his game to another level against the Patriots due to the potential absence of Hines Ward. If the veteran is unavailable or limited, Brown must do some of the dirty work over the middle of the field to give Ben Roethlisberger another weapon to target in the passing game. Also, don't underestimate Brown's role in the return game. As the Steelers' kick return specialist, he could make a huge difference in the field position battle, which could be the deciding factor in a close game.