Broncos' Moreno practices, pronounces self '80-some percent'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno is practicing for the first time since hurting his right hamstring on the first day of training camp Aug. 1.
Get fearless forecasts from experts, pivotal games, players on the hot seat, fantasy analysis and more with NFL.com's team-by-team
season previews. More ...
Moreno, who remains No. 1 on the team's depth chart, pronounced himself "80-some percent" healed from the injury. It's unlikely he'll play in the Broncos' preseason finale at Minnesota on Thursday, however.
Broncos coach Josh McDaniels said he isn't worried about Moreno being OK for the regular season without a training camp because he went through something similar last season as a rookie, when he held out at the start of camp and then sprained a knee in his first preseason game.
Tuesday marked the first day that Denver's top three tailbacks were on the field together.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press