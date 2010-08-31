Broncos' Moreno practices, pronounces self '80-some percent'

Published: Aug 31, 2010 at 10:07 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno is practicing for the first time since hurting his right hamstring on the first day of training camp Aug. 1.

Broncos season preview

Get fearless forecasts from experts, pivotal games, players on the hot seat, fantasy analysis and more with NFL.com's team-by-team

season previews. More ...

Moreno, who remains No. 1 on the team's depth chart, pronounced himself "80-some percent" healed from the injury. It's unlikely he'll play in the Broncos' preseason finale at Minnesota on Thursday, however.

Broncos coach Josh McDaniels said he isn't worried about Moreno being OK for the regular season without a training camp because he went through something similar last season as a rookie, when he held out at the start of camp and then sprained a knee in his first preseason game.

Tuesday marked the first day that Denver's top three tailbacks were on the field together.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Colts-Ravens

NFL.com's Jelani Scott breaks down four things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.
news

Bills-Chiefs second half delayed due to severe weather 

Due to severe weather in the area, the Buffalo Bills-Kansas Chiefs game's second half at Arrowhead Stadium was delayed. 
news

Seven NFL teams at risk of falling apart due to injuries, major weaknesses 

Can the Seahawks survive a month without Russell Wilson? Will the Dolphins overcome sloppy defensive play? Judy Battista identifies seven teams at risk of falling apart due to injuries and weaknesses.
news

Mason Crosby overcomes struggles, kicks game-winning FG to lift Packers past Bengals in wild affair

It's not often that a kicker gets multiple shots to put away an opponent. For Packers veteran Mason Crosby, that moment came against the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Jim Trotter recaps a wild Week 5 clash in Cincinnati.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW