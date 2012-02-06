Broncos' Moreno charged after speeding in construction zone

Published: Feb 06, 2012 at 11:24 AM

Denver prosecutors say Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno has been charged with drunken driving and careless driving after getting pulled over in south Denver.

Denver District Attorney spokeswoman Lynn Kimbrough said Tuesday Moreno is also charged with failure to have proof of insurance and is due back in court March 2 after police issued a summons.

Police Lt. Matthew Murray confirmed Moreno, 24, was pulled over on southbound Interstate 25 around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 1 after allegedly driving 70 mph in a construction zone where the speed limit was 45 mph.

Moreno was driving a Bentley convertible, according to the television station KDVR in Denver, which initially reported the incident Monday. Police told KDVR that Moreno was "very respectful and polite."

Murray says Moreno submitted to a blood test after an officer smelled what seemed to be alcohol, but results weren't available yet Monday.

The Broncos issued a written statement saying: "We take the incident involving Knowshon Moreno very seriously and are thoroughly reviewing this matter. Our organization will continue to gather information and closely monitor this issue while the legal process runs its course."

Moreno suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 15. The 12th overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft, Moreno finished the season with 179 yards rushing on 37 carries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

