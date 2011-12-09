Broncos' Miller listed as probable, McGahee questionable

Published: Dec 09, 2011 at 12:35 PM

One week after missing his first game as a pro, Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Von Miller was listed as probable Friday on the injury report and is expected to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears with a full club cast protecting his surgically repaired thumb, the Denver Post reported.

Miller, who leads NFL rookies with 10.5 sacks, tried out at least three different casts while practicing all week.

He had surgery on Nov. 29 for ligament damage suffered Nov. 27 against San Diego.

Running back Willis McGahee (knee) was listed as questionable after practicing for the first time this week. He said earlier this week that he expects to play Sunday.

Wide receiver Eddie Royal (concussion) was also questionable but did not practice all week.

Both McGahee and Royal were injured last week against the Vikings.

For a complete look at all injuries around the league, visit NFL.com's injuries page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

