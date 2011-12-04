Broncos' Miller inactive vs. Vikings in wake of thumb surgery

Published: Dec 04, 2011 at 02:30 AM

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is inactive for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Miller had surgery last week to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb. He was injured during the fourth quarter of last week's victory over the San Diego Chargers, though he stayed in that game.

Miller had been listed as questionable after practicing Friday for the first time this week. He wore a hard cast that went up to his forearm and covered his thumb but left his fingers exposed.

Mario Haggan will start in Miller's place.

As expected, running back Adrian Peterson is inactive for the Vikings as he recovers from a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 11. Toby Gerhart will replace Peterson in the starting lineup.

Wide receiver Percy Harvin (illness) is active for Minnesota. Harvin missed practice Friday for an undisclosed illness, though Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said the receiver wasn't suffering from migraines.

